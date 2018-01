Paramedics were called to the scene of a grass fire.

Valerie Horton

A MAN was taken to hospital with burns to his hands after a grass fire near a beach on the Fraser Coast.

Rural fire and ambulance crews arrived at bushland on Burrum St to put the blaze out and treat a patient for minor burns to his hands on Tuesday night.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition soon after the fire erupted about 8.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has classed the fire as an accidental blaze.