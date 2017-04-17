GRASS GALORE: Get out your mower, it's green season

A PERFECT mixture of rain and sun conditions has caused the region's grass to go through a sudden growth spurt.

Wilson's Mower Centre owner Garry Wilson the week of rain the Fraser Coast had after ex-Cyclone Debbie worked some magic into the ground.

"It has been a massive spike," he said.

"Usually it takes a couple of weeks from when grass starts growing for people to start coming in and buying equipment but this time, it has been instant.

"We had no work in the workshop for a couple of weeks before the rain for mechanics but now we have enough work for a couple of weeks."

Mr Wilson said people can expect to keep regularly mowing their lawns for the next few months.

"If we don't get a cold snap, it'll keep going through to June," he said.

"Usually the grass starts growing before Christmas but this season was late.

"So those who would normally buy a lawn mower during Christmas, didn't."

Wilson's Mower Centre sells lawn mowing equipment, and Mr Wilson said business was now booming.

"When someone comes in to buy a lawn mower, I walk them through a series of questions," he said.

"I ask the size of their property, the type of grass they have, and if there was a need not met by the last mower they had."