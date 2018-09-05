Grease: Tell me more ... about this drought fundraiser

BEING a self-confessed '80s tragic, Sharon Philp couldn't think of a better way to help struggling Queensland farmers than by hosting a Grease Sing-Along on the big screen this Friday night.

With images of the farmers and their drought-stricken properties touching her heart, Ms Philp said it was important for everyone to help a fellow Aussie in need.

"These people are struggling and we should all try and give back somehow," Ms Philp said.

"When someone needs help you just jump in and do it."

Ms Philp is hoping to fill the 251-seat theatre, where the award-winning movie is being screened as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Half of the ticket sales will go to the Queensland Drought Appeal.

"I had over 206 shares on the Facebook post within 48 hours ... I'm hoping it's going to be a sell-out but we have only physically sold about 50 tickets to date," she said.

"I really encourage people to get down to the cinema and buy their tickets."

While there are many other fundraisers taking place around the region, Ms Philp said this one had its own special flavour.

Guests can dress as their favourite Grease character and sing along to the tunes while they revisit all the action of Rydell High, where the cars are hot, the kids are cool, and the tunes are always rocking.

"I think it will be a really fun night ... it's not like just going to the movies," Ms Philp said.

"It's something fun and different to do.

"We always sit there in the movie theatre really wanting to sing but no one does, so on this occasion - bring your best voice, dress up and make it a fun night."

GREASE SING-ALONG