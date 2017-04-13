Great fishing weather for a long Easter weekend

FRASER Coast locals and visitors could not have asked for better weather. This weekend will be light winds, Easter eggs, fishing comps and hopefully fish!

Good catches of winter whiting, bream and flathead are coming in from around the usual haunts, Tuan, Maaroon and Poona. Whiting out in the deep and flathead up on the sand in the shallows and bream cruising around in the stirred-up waters.

BIG CATCH AND SMILE: Regular holiday maker Carter Jones got onto this threadfin salmon while out fishing with his dad. Contributed

With the full moon last Tuesday night anglers took full advantage of the big tides and bright moon to set their crab pots and enjoy a night fish. Throughout the Straits on the ledges towards Kimbackers, Fig Tree and the whole in the wall, blackall, cod and grassy sweetlip were coming over the sides of boats.

Baiting the pots up and letting them soak overnight has earned most a good feed with some beautiful crabs filling pots. Plus small patches of great size banana prawns have been spotted on the bottom of the tide in the creeks and inlets along the main land.

The water might look dirty but it's still very salty. A lot of pelagic fish have been hanging about in the brackish water - matching the hatch with a small metal slug on the troll or casted with a fast retrieve.

Lincoln landed this massive 2.211kg flathead while out fishing with his dad and brother. Contributed

Down Urangan-way you could almost walk on water with the amount of bait in the ocean. Land-based fishing off the rock wall or the pier has resulted in lots of queenies, golden trevally and mackerel.

Now let's have a look at this week's brag board:

First up this week, regular holiday-maker Carter Jones got onto this threadfin salmon out fishing with his dad and brother Lincoln who also landed this massive 2.211kg flathead, and finally Darcy Rampton weighed in another big flathead caught on Tuesday on a prawn.