Great green reigns supreme for Boonooroo bowls

Boonooroo Sandy Straits Bowls Club member Debbie Gitsham from Maryborough gives the quick drying surface the thumbs up. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Boonooroo Sandy Straits Bowls Club member Debbie Gitsham from Maryborough gives the quick drying surface the thumbs up. Photo: Alistair Brightman

RAIN doesn’t dampen the spirits of the members of the Boonooroo Sandy Straits Bowls Club, thanks to their synthetic bowling green.

Club greens director Alan Islip said if the club’s current green is flooded, water can self drain within half an hour once rain stops, with play resuming once no water is on the green.

Mr Islip said the club had received significant rain on Monday, but on Tuesday the green was clear and ready to play on.

He said the green is the club’s third, as it was originally grass, then replaced by synthetic grass similar to a hockey field and replaced again with the current green.

Mr Islip said maintaining a grass green became too expensive and the sand of the first synthetic green had scratched players’ bowls.

He said the new green was good to play on, offering a challenge to bowlers because the wet green would make the bowls travel faster but a dry green makes them slower.

Club member Debbie Gitsham said it was a nice green, and the wet weather had made it as quick as lightning.