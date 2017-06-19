Great local projects on the Hervey Bay grapevine

PICK OF THE BUNCH: Chris Hough from BtB Marine on board the 12m vessel built for Caudo Vineyards on the Murray River.

AN EXAMPLE of fine Fraser Coast workmanship will soon be making its way along the Murray River in South Australia.

The MV Grape Escape is a 32-person tourist vessel, built in Hervey Bay and headed for wine-tasting tours in Waikerie, on the south bank of the Murray River, with its new owner Caudo Vineyard.

BTB Marine, owned by Chris and Eva Hough, built the boat for the winery. It took about six months, with about 3000 hours of work by 12 people, including BTB's four permanent staff and sub-contractors.

Mr Hough said the business was proud to show what could be achieved in a regional city such as Hervey Bay. In addition to working on local projects, BTB Marine also attracts work from interstate and even internationally, with a strong internet presence promoting the work that is done here.

While the MV Grape Escape heads off to its new home this week, there will be no stopping for the team at BTB Marine.

The next projects for BTB will be a 10-metre landing craft for the Soloman Islands government and another 10m vessel, for the Gladstone Port Corporation.

"We are proud of what Hervey Bay has to offer and would like to use this opportunity to celebrate and promote regional growth by showing what we local businesses are capable of.”