Great Sandy Strait perfect for lovers of marine life

Jess McCall runs out Damien Hughes in a very serious game of beach cricket at Maaroom. Nat Bromhead 11m4f

LOCATED between the Fraser Coast mainland and Fraser Island, the Great Sandy Strait is home to a diverse range of marine and coastal wetlands, crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, native woodlands and dense rainforests.

Nestled on the water's edge are the fishing villages of Poona, Boonooroo, Maaroom, Tuan and Tinnanbar.

The Great Sandy Strait rivals the Whitsundays with ideal sailing conditions and stunning scenery.

Its sheltered bays, sand flats, beaches and mangrove-lined creeks are perfect spots to throw in a line.

The strait is home to a stunning variety of wildlife and visitors have the chance to see rare shorebirds using it as their breeding ground, dolphins playing offshore and dugongs grazing on the seabeds in this UNESCO-recognised biosphere.

A visit to Pelican Bank is a must when visiting the Great Sandy Strait.

With its turquoise waters and white sand, it's a great spot to anchor the boat and spend some time relaxing.

The Great Sandy Strait is easy to navigate and full of adventure.

AMAZING: The Great Sandy Strait seen from above.

Great Sandy Biosphere

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation named the Great Sandy region as a Biosphere Reserve in 2009.

The decision gave worldwide recognition to the Fraser Coast region and puts it in the same class as the Galapagos Islands, the Central Amazon, the Everglades and Uluru.

The aim is to protect natural resources and balance conservation and sustainable development.

Among its many special attributes is its use as a major breeding site for endangered marine turtles.

It is the oldest and largest unconsolidated sand mass in the world, with more than 7,500 recorded fauna and flora species and it is a declared dugong sanctuary.

Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance recognises it as an internationally declared feeding ground for migratory birds and critical habitat for rare and endangered species.

It is home to arguably the best observable ancient dune and the world's largest and highest perched dune lakes. Along the Great Sandy Strait you will find a collection of sleepy fishing villages, each with their own tourism offering.

The Great Sandy Strait and Cooloola are in the running for World Heritage. Contributed

Boonooroo

Maintaining its old fishing village character, Boonooroo has a range of general services and facilities and is a wonderful place to fish and relax.

A beautiful Poona sunset. Craig Whittaker

Maaroom

The tiny inlet of Maaroom offers a tranquil hideaway, with a caravan park and general store. On the water's edge you will find a nice picnic spot with sheltered gazebo and children's play equipment. There is a boat ramp with tidal access for fishing.

Summer walks on beach at Poona. contributed

Poona

The hideaway township of Poona offers a relaxed vibe.

Poona is popular with holidaymakers who enjoy quiet waterways and good fishing.

Tinnanbar beach ruby123

Tinnanbar

Arguably one of the most beautiful beaches in Queensland, Tinnanbar offers white sand, crystal clear water and views to Fraser Island.

The safe, unpolluted waters are populated with sea turtles and dugong.

The beautiful Great Sandy Straits. Judy Sumner

Tuan

Nestled close to Boonooroo and Tuan has all the character and charm of an old fishing village.

Tuan the ideal place for love boating and fishing via its creeks and the Great Sandy Strait.

Enjoy the wildflower display in late winter and spring, or go birdwatching in the nearby Great Sandy Conservation Park, including the Tuan State Forest, along Tinnanbar Rd.

Visit visitfrasercoast.com for more information on the townships of the Great Sandy Strait.