'Great sportsmanship' after major error

The Melbourne Renegades have snapped a seven-game losing streak with a six wicket win with one ball in hand but it's come after some brilliant sportsmanship from Adelaide Strikers skipper Alex Carey.

The sides had a spiteful match just three days ago but Australian teammates and respective captains Aaron Finch and Carey have ensured a fair match after an error with the first innings Power Surge.

It was the start of the 14th over when Alex Carey told the umpires that he was taking the Power Surge and the Renegades skipper Aaron Finch brought his fielders in for the power play having seen Carey making the call.

However he hadn't seen the umpire hadn't seen Carey's call and the Power Surge wasn't signalled.

Carey even confirmed with a thumbs up, while Finch yelled out in confirmation "Power Surge?" to the Strikers captain.

But despite this, the umpires didn't call the surge.

With two fielders out, Alex Carey slammed two sixes and a two.

After the first six, Shane Warne in commentary was ready to step in as he realised the umpires hadn't called the Power Surge.

The fielders were still all up as Carey took full toll but after the third ball of confusion for the commentators, Finch and Carey tried to work it out with the umpires.

"They called the Surge," Finch said.

"Nothing's been communicated to us," one of the umpires said.

"Yes he did, he stood there in the middle of the wicket, they just showed it on the big screen," Finch added.

The umpire replied: "Just from us, we've had no communication whatsoever."

Finch was fuming and Carey stopped the game and corrected the leger that it was a Surge.

He offered Finch a fist bump and said "play it as a Surge?"

Finch: "But you called it."

Carey: "Yep, 100 per cent. They just showed it on the replay so you're fine."

The umpire was then given a message over his headset and they corrected it, calling the Power Surge after three balls.

Carey could have just said that the umpires hadn't called it, tough luck, but took the high road.

Alex Carey hit 42 off 25 balls.

The commentators spoke to Finch after it had been all worked out.

"Clearly, we've got two blokes out on the boundary, not sure it'd be tactically the smartest play in the 14th over," he said. "But King (Warne), you're all about aggression aren't you? Get 'em up and see what happens.

"To Alex's credit there, he said 'yeah we called it, if you haven't called it, can we just play this as the Surge'?"

Not sure how it is possible umpires can not notice power surge has been called #BBL10 — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) January 8, 2021

Shane Warne said it was the right call.

"It could have been very easy there for them to say 'it's not our fault the umpire didn't signal it, we told him'," Warne said. "Great sportsmanship from Carey and it's good that common sense and the right thing happened."

Andrew Symonds added: "Common sense isn't very common but Alex Carey, he's got a ton of it."

Carey was out for 42 off 25 balls at the end of the Power Surge, which the Strikers took for 32 runs.

The Strikers were 2/136 after 15 overs.

But the Strikers then lost 5/41 off the final 30 balls with Andrew Symonds claiming the Strikers "left 25 runs out there" after Phil Salt's 59 off 41 balls got the Strikers off to a great start.

It proved to be the case with Mohammad Nabi slamming 71 not out off 41 balls as he and Jake Fraser-McGuirk's 23-ball 29 not out guided the Renegades home with a ball to spare.

While the Renegades lost Finch for 14, Melbourne were ahead at the halfway point, hitting 3/86 to claim the first extra point.

Rashid Khan got a lucky one when Jack Prestwidge was deceived by three straight wrong'uns which hit the pads, with the third being given out despite ball tracker showing it would have likely needed a fourth stump to clip the wicket.

But Nabi and Fraser-McGuirk got the Renegades home.

There will be some concern for Peter Siddle after a Fraser-McGuirk drive left the star nursing his left hand and likely needing scans as he was in plenty of pain.

Ouch! 😫



Peter Siddle looks in some serious pain after copping this on the follow-through #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/AZqhTxK7U0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2021

Originally published as 'Great sportsmanship' after major error