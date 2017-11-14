Menu
Great Sunday afternoon of music making

TUNING UP: Linette Van Huyssteen leads the men's chorus rehearsals .
by Boni Holmes

THE Maryborough Choral Society will hold their last performance for the year this weekend with a program assured to appeal to everyone.

Society's Dave McLeod said Maryborough had a long history of music making.

"Maryborough choirs are an important part of our region's history," he said.

"This year's society performance is themed Connect with choir pieces ranging in diversity from Manhattan Transfer standards such as Java Jive to Billy Joel's And So It Goes to Australian evergreens such as I Am Australian and John Rutter's sacred piece A Gaelic Blessing.

Mr McLeod said two local composers will feature in the program.

"Choir conductor Linette Van Huyssteen will perform one of her own vocal compositions Tomorrow Might Not Come as well as singing the solo part in a composition written by deputy conductor Heather Jones.

"Circular Resonance was originally composed for the seven-second delayed acoustic of the Adelaide Lane water tank where the choir and other music groups have performed in the annual Maryborough Open house.

"Guest artists will share the stage too.

"Local instrumental music teacher Tina Greenfield will perform a contemporary piece by Australian composer Colin Brumby.

"Choir accompanist and local music teacher Judith Massey will join Tina in a flute and violin duet from the 18th century which will contrast well with the 20th century flute solo.

"St Mary's Primary school Year 5 strings will also feature in the program."

Cost is $10 and there will be afternoon tea at intermission.

"Don't miss this great afternoon of music making."

Maryborough Choral Society's Pleasant Sunday Afternoon will be held on Sunday, November 19 at 2pm in the Federation Room of the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Topics:  brolga theatre choir fccommunity maryborough music

