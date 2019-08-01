Greatest gift comes full circle for Hervey Bay dad

FIGHT FOR FAMILY: Noah, 18, with his father and heart transplant recipient Craig Eagleson from Hervey Bay.

FIGHT FOR FAMILY: Noah, 18, with his father and heart transplant recipient Craig Eagleson from Hervey Bay. Cody Fox

ETCHED into Craig Eagleson's right forearm is an orange tattoo - a tribute to his identical twin brother Greg.

Growing up, the pair both had heart murmurs but while Craig went through two open heart surgeries, his citrus farming brother seemed unaffected.

That was until Greg suffered a sudden cardiac death aged just 39.

In the midst of their heartbreak, the family decided to honour Greg's wishes and his eyes were donated.

Craig would come to fully understand the true value of this gift when he was told that without a new heart, he too would die.

Making the seachange to Hervey Bay from Sydney with his family after work-related stress threatened his health, the normally fit Craig found himself struggling to walk even 10m in December 2013.

"I didn't realise I was going into heart failure," he said.

"It's a hereditary thing, my mum and dad have both had two open heart surgeries each."

Doctors were frank. The only option to survive was to lose 30kgs weight on a strict diet to be eligible to be put on the heart transplant list.

Complications from suffering renal failure meant the father-of-three couldn't work.

He sat down with his family and together they made the commitment to make a life-style change in order to reach his 100kg goal weight.

For a year-and-a-half Craig followed a plan from his doctors which included meal replacement shakes.

"They will not help you unless you are willing to help yourself," he said.

"There was no other option for me, I just had to live for my family. I rang my mum and dad and told them they had already lost one son... they were not going to lose another one.

"I viewed the possibility of my own mortality as a challenge."

The first time the call everyone on the waiting list hopes for came, Craig went under full anaesthetic, only to wake up in ICU to find the operation had not taken place as the donor heart had not been viable.

Three months later, while sitting down to enjoy a plate of mussels he had ordered from New Zealand, he got the call again. This time it would be life-changing.

"They always tell you to have a bag packed in case of the call, of course I didn't, I threw everything in the car, grabbed the wife and went down to Brisbane," he said.

"I went under on Tuesday and woke up the next Wednesday. Within an hour they had me up walking. It was incredible."

Although he will take immune suppressants for the rest of his life to stop his body rejecting the heart, Craig has vowed to live his life to the fullest not just for himself but in honour of the stranger who gave the ultimate gift.

The former electrician has turned into a proud 'house husband' who credits his new heart with living long enough to meet his baby granddaughter.