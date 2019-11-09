Green bowled over

Mayor George Seymour and RSL community engagement officer Sarah Bailey Wilkinson presents Yvette Green with her senior sportsperson of the month award.

SPORTS AWARDS: Ten pin Bowling plays an important role in the life of October’s Fraser Coast senior sportsperson on the month, Yvette Green.

Green runs the Maryborough ten pin bowl and also bowls in her spare time.

She recently returned from captaining the Queensland team in the Walter Rachuig trophy tournament at the national championships in Sydney.

“It was really exciting to captain the State team,” she said.

Green started bowling as a two-year-old and her children have also been bitten by the bowling bug and enjoy the sport.

She was appreciative of Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Hervey Bay RSL for the monthly award and believes it can only increase the profile of ten pin bowling.

“Thank you to both council and the RSL for their support of sport in our community,” she said.

When quizzed on what she would spend her voucher from the RSL on, Green was quick to reply.

“It is going towards a date night with my husband Robert, we don’t have many nights by ourselves.

I need to spoil him a bit, he bowled a perfect 300 last night,” she said.

It was the first perfect game on the lanes since they have been refurbished.

Mayor George Seymour congratulated Yvette and junior winner Georgie Blyth on their awards.

“It is great to acknowledge and celebrate the varied sports that residents have an opportunity to excel in,” Mr Seymour said.

Green will be now be added to the award nominee for the Fraser Coast Sports Awards to be held in February.

For details on how to nominate a worthy recipient, go to the Fraser Coast Regional Council website at: www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/