Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GREEN LIGHT: Dangerous intersections to get upgrade

Carlie Walker
by
2nd May 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UPGRADE of two dangerous intersections have been given the go ahead by the State Government. 
 

The upgrades of the Pialba-Burrum Heads Road intersections at Serenity Dr and Drury Ln in Eli Waters have been given the go ahead. 

 

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders had presented a petition on behalf of his community and raised concerns from residents about the intersections.

 

"They told us they had concerns about restricted movements at the intersection after a private developer installed signals last year," Mr Bailey said.

 

"I want to acknowledge Bruce's work, because we'll now look to address those concerns about impacts on travel times and safety.

 

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Department of Transport and Main Roads would now complete a detailed design before beginning works later this year, weather permitting.

 

"We've completed a number of intersection upgrades across the length of Pialba-Burrum Heads Road, and it's great to see this one next on the list of upgrades to make our local roads safer," Mr Saunders said. 

 

"The community will be able to have their say on a preliminary design before it's finalised."

More Stories

bruce saunders fcroads fraser coast mark bailey
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chilling out: How low temperatures will drop

        premium_icon Chilling out: How low temperatures will drop

        News She said the region should prepare for a cold long weekend

        WILDLIFE WARNING: Higher crash risk amid return to roads

        premium_icon WILDLIFE WARNING: Higher crash risk amid return to roads

        News With motorists back on the road, residents are urged to watch out for wildlife...

        REGO FREEZE: Call to halt car bills for three years

        premium_icon REGO FREEZE: Call to halt car bills for three years

        News RACQ calls on the State Government to freeze car registration fees during the...

        Smoke warning as crews battle bushfire

        Smoke warning as crews battle bushfire

        News A fire is burning on the Fraser Coast