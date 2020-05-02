GREEN LIGHT: Dangerous intersections to get upgrade

AN UPGRADE of two dangerous intersections have been given the go ahead by the State Government.



The upgrades of the Pialba-Burrum Heads Road intersections at Serenity Dr and Drury Ln in Eli Waters have been given the go ahead.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders had presented a petition on behalf of his community and raised concerns from residents about the intersections.

"They told us they had concerns about restricted movements at the intersection after a private developer installed signals last year," Mr Bailey said.

"I want to acknowledge Bruce's work, because we'll now look to address those concerns about impacts on travel times and safety.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the Department of Transport and Main Roads would now complete a detailed design before beginning works later this year, weather permitting.

"We've completed a number of intersection upgrades across the length of Pialba-Burrum Heads Road, and it's great to see this one next on the list of upgrades to make our local roads safer," Mr Saunders said.

"The community will be able to have their say on a preliminary design before it's finalised."