Green light for 2032 Olympic Games bid

QUEENSLAND will go for the 2032 Olympics, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk finally saying the numbers stack up in favour of a bid.

Presented with a cost-benefit analysis that says the whole of Queensland will secure an extra 129,000 jobs in the lead up to the Games, State Cabinet backed the bid.

The announcement clears the way for the other three members of the 2032 Games leadership group - the Federal Government, local councils and the Australian Olympic Committee - to get on with the bid that centres on Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine coasts but includes events in Townsville, Cairns and the Whitsundays.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and John Coates meeting to discuss Brisbane's potential Olympic bid.

Ms Palaszczuk said her government would pursue holding the Games if the Federal and local governments provide financial support.

"This is about so much more than a few weeks of sport," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Hosing the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics could be a game changers and deliver 20 years of accelerated opportunity for our State.

"That's why cabinet has today made the decision to continue working towards securing a Games - and we will continue to work closely with out partners to ensure we receive the financial support we require from all levels of Government.

"There's more work to do to ensure we are in a position to put a compelling case to the International Olympic Committee."

As revealed by The Courier-Mail today, the majority of the new jobs will be in construction, tourism and retail, with economists predicting a $10 billion cash splash by international tourists in areas like the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, the Whitsundays, Far North Queensland and the Outback.

Market research obtained by The Courier-Mail shows 75 per cent of regional Queenslanders support a Games bid, once they learned the IOC will contribute a whopping $2.5 billion to the cost.

The Olympics could deliver billions of dollars to the Queensland economy. Picture: Peter Wallis

The window now opens for SEQ 2032 to get their proposal in front of the IOC at the Tokyo Games next year.

A final decision would not be made until 2021 or 2022, but experts say moving fast and enthusiastically adds momentum to SEQ's chances.