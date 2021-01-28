Menu
Green light for $32M new Bunnings on Bruce Highway

by Erin Smith
28th Jan 2021 9:40 AM
Bunnings is set to expand its footprint in one of southeast Queensland's fastest growing areas with a new $32 million warehouse.

The new 13,000 sqm warehouse will be built at the old 'Big Fish' site on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Pumicestone Road - now known as the Sungate Business Park.

This massive development is expected to also include other retail outlets, a supermarket and multiple food outlets.

 

 

A concept image of the approved Bunnings Warehouse at Caboolture. Image: supplied
Moreton Bay Regional Council approved the development application, lodged by Eildon Funds Management in June 2020, in December.

Bunnings Area Manager Emily Sweet said the new warehouse would create more than 100 jobs.

"Features will include the main warehouse, outdoor nursery, timber trade sales area, cafe and a playground," she said.

 

 

A concept image of the approved Bunnings Warehouse at Caboolture. Image: supplied
"The store will span more than 13,000 square metres and have parking for over 400 cars."

"The development represents a significant investment in the local community and will provide greater convenience to local residents living in Caboolture and the surrounding suburbs."

Ms Sweet said construction was due to start mid-year and the aim was to open the doors in the first half of 2022.

A new McDonald's opened at the site at the end of last year - creating another 100 new jobs.

A Red Rooster has also been approved for the site.

 

 

The site of the Bunnings Warehouse planned for the SunGATE Business Park, Caboolture Image: Moreton Bay Regional Council PD Online
There are also hopes of including an indoor entertainment and recreation facility, medical centre, veterinary clinic, child care centre and real estate sales office at the site.

The business park will service the future developments such as the Caboolture West Precinct and Elimbah East development.

