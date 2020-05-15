Green light for intersection upgrade end date

New traffic lights at the corner of Karraschs and Sawmill Roads and Pialba Burrum Heads Road. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE busy Pialba-Burrum Heads, Karraschs Rd and Sawmill Rd intersection lights will be completed by the end of this month.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the State Government project installed the traffic lights to improve safety on busy intersection.

"We responded after the community raised concerns with me following several crashes at the intersection," Mr Saunders said.

"The $963,000 project will improve safety by controlling all traffic movements and includes signalised pedestrian crossings."

A shared bicycle path will also be installed on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.

The works are expected to be completed by the end of May, conditions permitting.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 60km/h through the intersection.

For up-to-date information on roadworks, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone 13 19 40.