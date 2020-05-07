Green light for recreation at Lenthalls Dam

Lenthalls Dam near Maryborough is a popular spot for fishing, boating and picnics.

LENTHALLS Dam has reopened for recreational activities such as fishing, boating and picnics.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the fact that national parks and recreation areas at dams were able to reopen was a reward for Queenslanders doing the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is vitally important though that anyone visiting Lenthalls Dam continues to follow the advice of national and state health authorities,” he said.

“This includes maintaining social distancing and good hygiene practices, staying within 50km of your home and only going out with members of the same household or one other person.”

Cr Seymour said the community could visit the recreation area for a picnic, take a bushwalk around the site or fish for stocked barramundi and Australian Bass.

“Camping and the use of public barbecues are still not permitted and visitors also need to be aware that the access road to the dam is unsealed.”

Boat engines are restricted to four-stroke or direct injection low emission two-stroke engines up to a maximum of 60Hp. Fishers over 18 years of age need a Stocked Impoundment Permit (recreational fishing permit).