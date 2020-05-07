Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lenthalls Dam near Maryborough is a popular spot for fishing, boating and picnics.
Lenthalls Dam near Maryborough is a popular spot for fishing, boating and picnics.
News

Green light for recreation at Lenthalls Dam

Jocelyn Watts
7th May 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LENTHALLS Dam has reopened for recreational activities such as fishing, boating and picnics.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the fact that national parks and recreation areas at dams were able to reopen was a reward for Queenslanders doing the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is vitally important though that anyone visiting Lenthalls Dam continues to follow the advice of national and state health authorities,” he said.

“This includes maintaining social distancing and good hygiene practices, staying within 50km of your home and only going out with members of the same household or one other person.”

Cr Seymour said the community could visit the recreation area for a picnic, take a bushwalk around the site or fish for stocked barramundi and Australian Bass.

“Camping and the use of public barbecues are still not permitted and visitors also need to be aware that the access road to the dam is unsealed.”

Boat engines are restricted to four-stroke or direct injection low emission two-stroke engines up to a maximum of 60Hp. Fishers over 18 years of age need a Stocked Impoundment Permit (recreational fishing permit).

boating fishing picnic recreational areas
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        premium_icon Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        News More than 1000 volunteer firies from this region have been given an ultimatum to comply with blue card rules or hand back their uniforms.

        Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        premium_icon Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        News The Hervey Bay Hotel has had to make a heartbreaking decision about letting staff...

        Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        premium_icon Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        News He said many farmers relied on irrigation during the dry weather

        Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        premium_icon Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        Crime Three people are set to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after their alleged...