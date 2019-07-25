Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEEF 2018.
BEEF 2018. Allan Reinikka ROK120518abeef13
Business

Green meat is the future and it starts today

Meg Bolton
by
25th Jul 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREEN meat is the new reality for a select few beef producers across the country who are opting to reduce their carbon footprint.

While The North Australian Pastoral Company have been selling their version Five Founders for the past six months, today they officially launched their range of carbon neutral beef.

NAPCO General Manager Stephen Moore said the meat looks and tastes the same as regular beef but has less impact on the environment.

"It's more about the pathway and the journey that it's taken," Mr Moore said.

"When you look at carbon emissions, we are offsetting these emissions in animal production, processes and in transport."

Even before a calf is born, the company have ensured the impact on the environment will be as little as possible.

Mr Moore said genetics and feed were just two impacts considered when reducing carbon emissions.

"We select genetics so we have optimum feed conversion," he said.

NAPCO general manager for corporate & commercial affairs Stephen Moore.
NAPCO general manager for corporate & commercial affairs Stephen Moore. Contributed

The move means the genetics of cattle who produce the most mass when fed the same amount are utilised, which ultimately reduces the number of cattle and processes required.

"It's about having a productive heard," Mr Moore said.

The carbon neutral beef produced by NAPCO also has a full trace of visibility with all cattle born, bred and delivered for process by the company.

"All our cattle come from our properties," he said.

The process ensures the cattle have been part of the minimal-emission journey since birth.

"It means looking at looking at what we can feed the animal, looking at supplements and looking at reducing methane," he said.

Cattle used in the Five Founders program are transported minimal distances to reduce emissions.

The company are also working towards converting traditional sources of energy to a natural alternative.

Diesel bores are being switched for solar as the company removes the reliance on traditional energy supply.

"We want to decrease carbon emissions," Mr Moore said.

While only a small number of cattle are being used in production, Mr Moore said the company had the capacity to expand if there was demand.

"We try and respond to what the market is asking for," he said.

"We are very confident in the product."

The Five Founders brand has been worked on for the past 18 months.

cattle economy environment sustainable farming the north australian pastoral company
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    premium_icon Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    News FROM 1100 kilometres away, Ben Harvey's mate came to the rescue when the Maryborough man collapsed in his kitchen.

    SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    premium_icon SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    Crime Once outside, the offender rammed a bollard, puncturing the radiator

    Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    premium_icon Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    News The Building Our Regions program could mean good things for M'boro

    Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    premium_icon Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    Breaking A man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a suspected snake bite.