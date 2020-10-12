Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Councillor Paul Truscott looking out over the old council building site.
Councillor Paul Truscott looking out over the old council building site.
News

Green space before green light for new council headquarters

Nancy Bates
12th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH’S old council administration site on Kent St will be grassed over and made into an attractive open area as Fraser Coast councillors ponder the best way to headquarter council staff based in Maryborough.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the siting of new council offices would affect Maryborough for

generations in a time where the viability of inner-city areas depended on pedestrian traffic and

diverse activity in traditional retail streets.

That consideration is also governing the relocation of the regional council’s Hervey Bay headquarters from Tavistock St to the Pialba business district.

Since the former Maryborough administration building opposite the City Hall was deemed past its use-by date and demolished, Maryborough-based staff have been temporarily “all over the place,” Cr Truscott said.

About 100 council staff members are believed to be based in Maryborough.

A council vote two months ago confirmed that current staff numbers would be maintained in the city.

Most staffers are based in Rocky St. A customer service shop in Adelaide St has been

welcomed by business owners as it has created more foot traffic.

“It’s a bit expensive paying a lot of rents but we want to make sure the decision we make is the right one,” said Cr Truscott

The future of the library in Bazaar St is also up in the air.

“It needs upgrading,” Cr Truscott said.

“It’s not suitable for 2020. Modern libraries are no longer quiet places where old ladies go ‘shush’.

“They are lively places for children with busy activities and technology developments such as robotics.”

An option to incorporate the library with the rest of the administration offices on the former site in Kent St is still on the cards – with reservations. Space is restricted, with a strong lobby group opposed to the demolishment of the former baby clinic on the corner of Lennox and Kent Sts.

Cr Truscott said he personally favoured the former clinic being turned into an information centre, but all cards were still on the table.

The library at present anchors the south-east corner of the CBD. Its relocation to the Kent St site to be merged with the administration offices would drain activity and pedestrian traffic to the north-west corner of the city centre.

Re-purposing of heritage buildings in the centre of the city has also been considered.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate applauds party’s $300 payout promise

        Premium Content Candidate applauds party’s $300 payout promise

        News THE state LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman has welcomed news an LNP state government would give many in the region a $300 rebate before Christmas.

        Ten areas where Queenslanders have lost the most jobs

        Premium Content Ten areas where Queenslanders have lost the most jobs

        News Young Queensland workers are losing jobs twice as fast as middle-aged employees...

        Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        Premium Content Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        News As more full-time positions disappear and Jobseeker payments continue, around 12...