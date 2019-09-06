GREEN THUMB: Mum busted growing eight 'pot' plants

MANY mums have green thumbs, but Danielle Maree Hardwicke's landed her before Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

The 39-year-old mum of four pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs when she appeared in court yesterday.

The court heard Hardwicke had eight marijuana seedlings growing in two greenhouses when police searched her home.

A small amount of marijuana was also found.

Hardwicke said the drugs were for her own personal use.

The court heard she was a fulltime mum to her four children aged between 4 and 13.

She was smoking marijuana to deal with anxiety from a previous violent relationship, the court was old.

No conviction was recorded and she was fined $750.