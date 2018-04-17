Menu
GARDENING GREATS: Bev and Trevor Rogers are fronting this year's 2017/18 Yellow Pages and White Pages Maryborough book. Contributed
Green thumbs grace cover of Yellow and White Pages

17th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

EXPECT to see these happy green thumbs around because they are gracing the cover of this year's Yellow Pages and White Pages Maryborough book.

Bev and Trevor Rogers from Maryborough were chosen for the sought-after spot after impressing judges in the Gardening Great competition.

The competition searched to find a gardening star, or in this case, stars.

The long-term gardeners said they were "totally shocked” but also "excited” after discovering they had taken out the title.

The pair said they love gardening because it is a great way to relax and be creative, and hope they can inspire others to get out into nature.

Their tips and tricks for a healthy garden and will appear on the inside of the new Yellow Pages and White Pages.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

