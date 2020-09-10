Green thumbs ready: How to apply for garden grants

THOUSANDS of free plants are up for grabs for local green thumbs or community groups who successfully apply to the council.

Councillor Jade Wellings said the Fraser Coast Community Nursery donated up to 6000 plants to eligible community groups and individuals each year.

"The nursery, located at the northern end of the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, propagates over 300 different species of local plants," she said.

"Applications for native plant donations are sought twice a year, with the latest round open now until the end of October for plants that will be available for collection in the coming months.

"The type of projects or events supported include community planting events, local species conservation, environmental education initiatives, erosion control, urban lakeside revegetation and wildlife corridor plantings, among other things.

Eligible applicants include schools, not-for-profit organisations, incorporated environmental groups, registered Land for Wildlife members, registered Community Environment volunteers and community groups that seek to protect the natural environment within the Fraser Coast.

"Council is determined to build better communities by maintaining the unique lifestyle and environment we all love and enjoy here on the Fraser Coast, and initiatives like this help us to achieve that goal," Cr Wellings said.

Application forms and guidelines for the Fraser Coast Community Nursery Native Plant Donation initiative are available here.