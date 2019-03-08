Green thumb's top plant picks to survive wind and heat

CHEAP AND CHEERFUL: Busy lizzies help to brighten a dull corner.

CHEAP AND CHEERFUL: Busy lizzies help to brighten a dull corner. Donna Gibbs

IT SURE has been a long, hot, dry summer.

The winds from Tropical Cyclone Oma ravaged my already struggling plants.

I have lost some but I am hoping just the leaves have shrivelled and underneath the mulch there are healthy roots.

Now is the time to take stock and see which plants have thrived and which have needed constant maintenance.

I will be filling in my gaps with plants similar to my survivors.

A walk around the neighbourhood will also show you which plants have coped in your neighbour's gardens.

Businesses, parks and government buildings have their gardens designed by horticulturists and are planted with proven heat tolerant, drought-proof plants.

Some plants that are sun hardy are bromeliades, succulents, cacti, busy lizzies, ixora, bougainvillea, kangaroo paw agapanthus and native shrubs and grasses.

A gorgeous display of bromeliads at Kawungan State School. Donna Gibbs

Most nurseries can identify a plant from a photo and will be helpful finding specific plants.

Special high care plants can be kept in pots and moved around with the seasons.

Flowering pots can be placed among the green hardy plants to add splashes of colour.

Busy lizzies grow great in pots.

They have lots of flowers and don't mind being moved around.

Just remember that like marigolds, they are prolific breeders and will pop up where you least expect them.

Between bricks and concrete cracks which shows how hardy they are.

Summer is over, the heat will abate and I'll be back in the soil sprucing up my poor neglected garden as soon as it rains.