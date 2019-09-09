Green tips to share

Greg and Dot Smyth hang home made lures to protect their brassicas from the White Moth.

Greg and Dot Smyth hang home made lures to protect their brassicas from the White Moth. Boni Holmes

WITH a wealth of knowledge and green thumbs, Greg and Dot Smyth have joined Maryborough's Open House and Garden event to share their simple secrets.

Greg grew up on a dairy farm and built on his plant passion through his grandfather, who he says grew the best roses.

Ten years ago the couple moved from Calliope and bought a block out at Oakhurst.

Greg Smyth with his gourmet avocado he grew from seed which is fruiting after two years. Boni Holmes

They cleared it and started from scratch, planting citrus and mangoes.

Within a decade, they created a haven for birds, bees and wildlife.

They dug everything by hand and said gardening was the best form of therapy.

Dot Smyth with a huge paw paw from the two-acre Oakhurst garden. Boni Holmes

"We grow all sorts of things here," Greg said.

"None of these lawns are watered and it is because of the environment we have created.

"My son, who lives just up the road, said in the mornings there is a haze over our block."

The Smyth's were happy to share their advice and tips, including how to deter bugs and enrich your soil for the next crop.

"We know what has to be done and we just do it - we don't spend all day doing it," Greg said.

"You can grow anything if you treat them right and the soil right."

Greg and Dot Smyth want to share their garden knowledge and passion with visitors to the Maryborough Open House and Gardens. Boni Holmes

When they open their garden to the public, Greg will share his tips for dealing with common pest, the Indian Myna bird.

The block expanded to two acres four years ago.

"I had this block and I ran out of space so we bought the block next door," Greg said.

Greg and Dot Smyth want to share their garden knowledge and passion with visitors to the Open House and Gardens. Boni Holmes

Dotted in between the fully-grown and fruiting mango, avocado and citrus are tubs of lettuces, pineapples and tomatoes.

Garden club members and Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour encouraged the Smyth's to enter their garden in the event.

"I can show them so much - what I can show people during a walk around, they can't get anywhere else," Greg said.

"They will be totally amazed.

"If I am asked a question about something, 99 per cent of the time I can answer it."

Greg Smyth is very passionate about his Dunn'a'nuff home and garden at Oakhurst. Boni Holmes

Greg and Dot Smyth will open their home at 132 Woocoo Dr, Oakhurst from 9am-4pm on Sunday, September 22.

From Saturday, September 21 from 10am-4pm 19 homes will be open for the Maryborough Open House and Garden.