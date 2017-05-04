Green waste bins could soon be reality on Fraser Coast

A GREEN waste collection service could become a reality on the Fraser Coast after the council agreed to consider bringing in the new option in coming years.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council voted unanimously to start examining the introduction of the service, which would involve an 'opt-in' pay arrangement for green waste bins to be collected.

Under the proposed plan, collection of green waste bins would start in July 2022 in conjunction with new contracts going to tender between 2020 and 2021.

Councillor David Lewis said the proposal was based on requests from the community for green waste bins, and the timing was factored into the review the council was undertaking into their waste strategy over the next five years.

"It would reduce the amount of green waste going into general waste, and reduce the landfill that general waste takes up," Cr Lewis said.

"We want to explore whether green waste bins can be incorporated into the community."

Cr Denis Chapman said the council could look at the possibility of introducing compost bins along with the new service.

"We'd virtually sell compost bins at a low rate, and teach the public to compost their rubbish," he said.