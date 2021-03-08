Greenhouse cannabis grower faces court

A Bauple man has faced Maryborough Magistrate Court over growing several cannabis plants.

64 year old Donald Hadley pleaded guilty to two counts of producing cannabis, two counts of possessing cannabis and possessing drug utensils.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Angela Trevaskis said on February 16, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a Bauple address and found clip seal bags of cannabis, a water pipe, electric grinder and cannabis plants.

“In a garden greenhouse structure, there were three plants ranging from 40 centimetres to one metre in height,” she said.

Constable Trevaskis said police further located more cannabis plants nearby.

She noted Mr Hadley was extremely cooperative with police.

Defence Lawyer Morgan Harris said Mr Hadley used cannabis to self medicate for pain relief and entered an early plea.

“There is no specialisation to the charges, they’re are relatively low and minor and even though there was a greenhouse, there was no lights or expert watering system,” he said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler took into account Mr Hadley’s early pleas of guilty when sentencing and said he had a dated criminal history.

He imposed one fine for all offences with the defendant fined $700 and drug utensils were forfeited.

No conviction was recorded.