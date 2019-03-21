Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greens Senator Rachel Siewert has been a vocal critic of the cashless card.
Greens Senator Rachel Siewert has been a vocal critic of the cashless card. Contributed
News

Greens claim judging success of cashless card isn't possible

Carlie Walker
by
21st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has accused opponents of the cashless card of "scaremongering” after concerns were raised regarding how the success of the initiative was being measured.

The welfare card is currently being rolled out across the Hinkler electorate.

A Senate inquiry into the cashless card was held in Adelaide this week regarding the first three trial sites, including Ceduna, the Goldfields and the East Kimberley region.

Greens Senator Rachel Siewert said experts had slammed the Federal Government for using their trial site evaluations to justify the extension of the Cashless Debt Card trials.

"Academics and researchers are now at a loss as to how one would even begin to undertake a proper evaluation because the approach has been so haphazard, particularly given that no proper baseline data was been collected at any of the trial sites,” she said.

"You can't claim to have seen an improvement if you have nothing to measure it against. It's really not credible to say there has been an improvements when the evidence isn't there to show that.”

Ms Siewert said both academics and people in the trial site communities were cynical about the government's claims that the roll-out of the cards was intended to be just a trial.

"For it to have been a trial it would have to be rigorously and independently evaluated with expert field researchers embedded in the community from the beginning doing thorough analysis.

"This is not a trial but an experiment on vulnerable people,” she said.

Mr Pitt hit back, saying the Greens and Labor had never supported the policy.

"I'm about making positive change for the Hinkler electorate, the Greens and Labor are for doing nothing,” he said.

"A baseline data collection is currently being undertaken in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region.

"It includes interviews with potential or current CDC participants. Where possible, these interviews will take place prior to participants receiving the Cashless Debit Card.

"The Bundaberg and Hervey Bay baseline data collection project also involves analysis of relevant administrative data, qualitative interviews with stakeholders and pilot testing a quantitative survey instrument.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast suicide prevention a community priority

    premium_icon Fraser Coast suicide prevention a community priority

    News A number of organisations and tiers of government have stepped up to the plate in the past week to address high rates of suicide on the Fraser Coast

    • 21st Mar 2019 12:41 AM
    HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    premium_icon HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    News $28.5 million was committed by the Federal Govt on Thursday

    • 21st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    M'boro a top suburb for real estate investors

    premium_icon M'boro a top suburb for real estate investors

    News "The 12-month growth in rental yields was 1.95 per cent”

    • 21st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Hinkler candidate says it's time for Australia to leave UN

    premium_icon Hinkler candidate says it's time for Australia to leave UN

    News He also wants Australia to leave the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

    • 21st Mar 2019 12:01 AM