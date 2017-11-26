Menu
Greens out of Bay race but their spirit is not defeated

Greens candidate for Hervey Bay Jenni Cameron.
Greens candidate for Hervey Bay Jenni Cameron. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

DESPITE admitting that she was a paper candidate for the Greens, Hervey Bay candidate Jenni Cameron was feeling "good" as ballot counting inched to completion.

More than 1000 people in the electorate gave their top vote to the Greens.

Saying that she plans to run again in a future election, Ms Cameron said she would be more active in her campaign and try to speak with more people in the community.

With Greens out of the race, Ms Cameron was cheering for Labor.

"Ted (Sorensen) does have a lot of die-hards; I knew it was going to be close but didn't think it would be this close," she said.

"Hervey Bay has had the same old, same old, for so long. It would be good to see change."

