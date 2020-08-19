Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Greens candidate for Maryborough, Craig Armstrong.
Greens candidate for Maryborough, Craig Armstrong.
Politics

Greens reveal bold plan to tackle Coast’s crippling jobless rate

Christian Berechree
19th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RENEWABLE energy and health care could hold the key to turning the devastating unemployment tide on the Fraser Coast.

This is the pitch from Greens candidate for Maryborough, Craig Armstrong, who said his party had a plan to create jobs in the region.

“Our plan to invest in publicly-owned wind and solar generation will create more than a thousand new jobs in renewable energy for Wide Bay,” Mr Armstrong said.

“Our 13 new community health centres across Wide Bay will ensure access to bulk-billing GPs and other specialists with an extra 152 public nurses and doctors employed across the region.”

He said the Wide Bay’s unemployment rate was close to 10 per cent – one of the worst in the state.

“Our youth unemployment rate is nearly 25 per cent, which is a devastating statistic for our young people” Mr Armstrong said.

“The major parties promise jobs and services for our area and constantly fail to deliver.

“We need bold new solutions to address the problems of unemployment and inadequate services.”

Mr Armstrong said the Greens promised to invest in 5500 public homes over four years.

“(This) will create more than 1000 good construction jobs a year and help tackle the housing crisis with nearly 3000 people on the waiting list for social housing, and thousands more one mortgage payment away from default,” he said.

“The way out of this recession is through investment in public services and infrastructure that improves the lives of Queenslanders – not tax cuts for multinational mining corporations.

“Our plans are funded by increasing royalties on mining corporations and levying the big banks because we believe big corporations should pay their fair share to ensure everyone has a chance to live a good life.”

fcpolitics greens candidate state election 2020
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

        Premium Content Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

        Environment Council looks forward to benefits the development will bring.

        ’We did our duty and we did it well’: Vietnam vets honoured

        Premium Content ’We did our duty and we did it well’: Vietnam vets honoured

        Community ‘We used restraint in an effort to pursue a better war’

        Veteran honours unsung heroes of Vietnam battles

        Premium Content Veteran honours unsung heroes of Vietnam battles

        Community ‘There were also a lot of people that supported us’

        Candidates throw down gauntlet for Labor in Bay

        Premium Content Candidates throw down gauntlet for Labor in Bay

        Politics ‘Will the Labor Party select a candidate who doesn’t live in our electorate?’