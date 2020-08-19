Greens reveal bold plan to tackle Coast’s crippling jobless rate

RENEWABLE energy and health care could hold the key to turning the devastating unemployment tide on the Fraser Coast.

This is the pitch from Greens candidate for Maryborough, Craig Armstrong, who said his party had a plan to create jobs in the region.

“Our plan to invest in publicly-owned wind and solar generation will create more than a thousand new jobs in renewable energy for Wide Bay,” Mr Armstrong said.

“Our 13 new community health centres across Wide Bay will ensure access to bulk-billing GPs and other specialists with an extra 152 public nurses and doctors employed across the region.”

He said the Wide Bay’s unemployment rate was close to 10 per cent – one of the worst in the state.

“Our youth unemployment rate is nearly 25 per cent, which is a devastating statistic for our young people” Mr Armstrong said.

“The major parties promise jobs and services for our area and constantly fail to deliver.

“We need bold new solutions to address the problems of unemployment and inadequate services.”

Mr Armstrong said the Greens promised to invest in 5500 public homes over four years.

“(This) will create more than 1000 good construction jobs a year and help tackle the housing crisis with nearly 3000 people on the waiting list for social housing, and thousands more one mortgage payment away from default,” he said.

“The way out of this recession is through investment in public services and infrastructure that improves the lives of Queenslanders – not tax cuts for multinational mining corporations.

“Our plans are funded by increasing royalties on mining corporations and levying the big banks because we believe big corporations should pay their fair share to ensure everyone has a chance to live a good life.”