Craig Armstrong is running as a Greens candidate for Maryborough in the 2020 State Election.
News

Greens send positive energy towards wind farm negativity

Stuart Fast
13th Oct 2020 2:00 AM
THE Forest Wind Project wind farm has become a big issue for the Maryborough electorate ahead of the state election, with Greens candidate Craig Armstrong reacting to One Nation’s earlier wind farm resident discussion at Boonooroo.

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse claimed there has been a lack of community consultation regarding the project.

Mr Armstrong refuted this claim saying Forest Wind had reached out to the community, hosting community engagement meetings and residents had numerous opportunities to engage in feedback.

Another point raised at the meeting was fire risks associated with the project, given the projects locating in the Tuan forestry.

Mr Armstrong was confident Forest Wind had “rigid risk management for the area they’re working in.”

“I think we should recognise reducing emissions is one of the issues.”

He said the project also offer jobs in the renewable energy industry for Maryborough.

“Any region would be foolish to no take the opportunity offered by this project,” Mr Armstrong said.

Incumbent State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders was confident the project would go ahead as planned.

Earlier in the year, a spokeswoman for the company said despite pockets of opposition, there was strong support for the project and it was committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with the community.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

