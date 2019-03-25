Do Greens have blood on their hands?

The massacre of Muslims in Christchurch by a white Australian racist should make the Greens ask themselves: do they have blood on their hands?

Right now, it seems the Greens are trying to profit from this horror by blaming everyone but themselves.

Leader Richard Di Natale says the media here bears "some responsibility" by spreading "hate", and his Victorian Women's Network accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of having "blood on your hands".

But shouldn't the Greens - ultimate political peddlers of hate - examine their own conscience first?

What did Di Natale think would happen when his Greens promoted their toxic identity politics?

Didn't he see that encouraging migrants, Aborigines, Muslims and others to identify by their "race" or ethnicity would force some threatened whites to identify by their own?

New Zealand Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy lays flowers on the steps of the Kilbirnie Mosque in memory of the victims of the Christchurch shooting attacks. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Didn't he realise he'd add to these tensions by seeming to pick a side - by trashing Australia Day as a symbol of "ongoing genocide", calling for an advisory parliament elected only by Aborigines, and having his party smear one of our finest soldiers, Jim Molan, as a "war criminal" when fighting Islamists?

How did he think some white loser might react to the Greens screaming down politicians such as One Nation's Pauline Hanson for having said it was "OK to be white"? Didn't he ask himself how some marginalised white men - as marginalised as our jihadist recruits - might feel to hear the Greens also demand much weaker borders, while vilifying as "racists" anyone who complained or expressed concern about Islamist terrorism?

Didn't he ask how it sounded when he (rightly) denounced the massacre of Muslims in Christchurch, yet said nothing about the deadly Islamist bombing of a Christian church in the Philippines last January, the slaughter of hundreds of Nigerian Christians this past month, the murder of three Dutch civilians by a Turkish immigrant last week or even the execution of gay men by the Islamic State?

To such questions, Di Natale on my show said only: "Nice try."

What did Greens Leader, Senator Richard Di Natale, think would happen when his Greens promoted their toxic identity politics? Picture: Kym Smith

And will Di Natale finally take some responsibility for our new culture of political violence?

Consider the recent rise of Left-wing violence, not least by Antifa, which almost seems the paramilitary wing of the green movement.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott was headbutted in the street by a Leftist, and I was physically attacked at a book launch by two masked Antifa supporters. People trying to hear speeches by libertarian Milo Yiannopoulos, Dutch politician Geert Wilders and conservative senator Cory Bernardi have been attacked by Leftists, including Greens supporters.

Meanwhile, a Muslim radical who ordered my killing has been jailed, threats from another Muslim forced me to evacuate my family from home, pedestrians outside my office need bollards for protection from terrorists, and guards were posted inside my office last week against potential Leftist extremists.

To all this, Di Natale has not said a word of protest. In fact, when a student this month physically assaulted far-Right senator Fraser Anning, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young called him a "hero". The Victorian Greens Women's Network suggested people next throw eggs at me and the Prime Minister.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young called him a student who physically assaulted far-Right Senator Fraser Anning a “hero”. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When I pushed Di Natale on this incitement last week, his response was telling: "I don't approve of any form of violence but to draw some moral equivalent to the death of 50 innocent people and a member of our parliament being egged … is a scary insight."

Of course, I drew no such equivalence. The real "scary insight" was Di Natale's apparent implication that anything short of shooting someone his Greens hated wasn't so bad. His newest candidate, lawyer Julian Burnside, has even urged children to stop Morrison "in the street and spit on his shoes".

The truth is the Greens are absolutists - "there is only one side", Di Natale told me - and therefore feed on division and hatred.

As veteran candidate Alex Bhathal said on quitting the Greens, the party has a bullying culture, "brutal, but also sanctimonious".

But let me be what the Greens are not: Fair.

There is actually little evidence that Australia's political debate influenced the alleged Christchurch killer, who describes himself as an "eco-fascist" who most admires China.

I don't call the Greens guilty.

The alleged killer spent just 45 days in Australia in the past three years, and wrote that his views were "dramatically changed" by what he instead witnessed while travelling in Europe - Muslim immigration and Islamist terrorism, especially an attack on Stockholm.

But when did these tribal Greens, in love with hate, care about facts, or the savagery they breed?