Greg 'The Tarantula' Atzori set for Hex 13 bout

COMBAT SPORT: A decision to set an end date for his professional mixed martial arts career has renewed Greg Atzori's love for the sport.

The Hervey Bay grappler is in Melbourne ahead of his Hex Fight Series 13 bout with Victorian Aidan Aguilera.

The 36-year-old plans to retire at the end of the year, and that decision, with which the Samarai Dr MMA owner is content, has lifted an enormous weight of his shoulders.

"That is one thing in my mind, I'm always reminding myself to enjoy these moments.,” Atzori said.

"When I didn't put a target I had to do this to get to here, now it's just to get in there and have fun. Obviously I'm going out to win no matter what, but the excitement of knowing it could be my last fight so I want to try things I was probably hesitant to try in a fight before.

"The only difference is those older students coming back to help me out, getting out and having fun. The seriousness is there but it's been a fun camp and it's exciting. "

Aguilera has won five of his six fights to date, four via either knockout or TKO, and a win over an established name like Atzori's could elevate his career to the next level.

But Atzori is no pushover.

A veteran of 30 fights, 19 of which has won, rangy submission specialist Atzori will appear on a Hex Fight Series for the second time in his eight-year career.

He won his Hex debut against Lance "Lights Out” Ettia via a third round submission, and Atzori will take a similar fighting style into his latest bout.

"The first round is to weather the storm, feel him out,” the former lightweight champion said of his plan.

"He'll throw a lot into that, most young guys do, they want that quick finish, that highlight reel. It's being patient, not overcommitting myself.

"From a spectator point of view it can come across as boring but I'm grinding down and sapping his energy, then second and third round I can go to work, have a bit of fun.”

Hex Fight Series 13 will be held at Melbourne Pavilion tonight, and will be shown live on epicentre.tv.