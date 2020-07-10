Menu
Police turn around a caravan at the border. Picture: Greg Stolz
Travel

Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

by Greg Stolz
10th Jul 2020 11:54 AM
TRAVELLERS trying to cross the Queensland border before it reopens at noon are being turned around.

Visiting the border checkpoint at Coolangatta, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said a 'quite substantial' number of vehicles had been turned around.

They include grey nomads towing caravans in vehicles with NSW plates.

"Some are trying to get through before midday," Ms Carroll said.

 

"Unfortunately sorry that cannot happen. They are being turned around and really everyone has to abide by the rules."

Ms Carroll said 700 vehicles had been turned around at the border up until late Thursday.

She said some motorists had failed to download the new border declaration passes and police and SES volunteers were assisting them at the checkpoints.

 

 

Originally published as Grey nomads sent packing at Qld border

