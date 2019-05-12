Greyhounds enter new era with first TAB meeting

EXCITEMENT: Neil Card with Stripes and Tom Lowe with Mini are looking forward to TAB racing today in Bundaberg.

GREYHOUNDS: For Bundaberg's best greyhound trainers it doesn't matter if they win or lose in Monday's meeting.

They are just embracing the conversion to TAB racing.

Bundaberg officially starts meetings on Sky Racing Monday morning with the first race scheduled for 11.42am and 10 on the day.

It will be a moment the hard work, dedication and commitment from club members will pay off.

Gin Gin trainer Ron Brooks has been waiting for almost a decade for it to happen.

"10 lucky people will walk away as winners today," he said.

"I'm not putting any pressure on myself to be one of them.

"We should be grateful for where we are, this has been a long time coming.

"And it's been all through the current committee, but I'm just looking forward to it."

Brooks will create history as having one dog in the first race in Bundaberg to be shown on Sky Racing.

He has Kiewa Magic in race one but does not rate her as a good chance of success.

Instead, he thinks his best chance of a win is in race six, the Dan Saville Memorial, with Canny Dancer or Kiewa Rebel.

"I'm not going to split them," he said.

"Hopefully they get a clear start and can race towards the win."

Fellow Bundaberg trainer Thomas Lowe has two greyhounds in race four and six with Katherines Money and Nanny's Charlie.

He senses both are a place chance at best with Katherines Money a touch out of her grade and Nanny's Charlie back from a long spell.

Bundaberg Racing Club president David Plummer is also involved with six dogs including greyhound of the year for the club from last year, Foxy Fireball.

He also has Stilton Ali, which he rates as the best chance for success in race six.

A form guide for the event is below.

Race 1 - Maiden - 460m - 11.42am

1. SPRING DEB - Phillip Shaxson

2 DUCK'S GIRL - Kurt Brown

3. KIEWA MAGIC - Ronald Brook

4. BELLI ULTRA - 4373 - Eric Conroy - 27.28

5. EASY AL - Kevin Bryant

6. GRIMSHAW - Gregory Kennedy

7. NIMBLE NANOOK - David Plummer

8. GLAMOROUS PINS - 07 - Laurence Thomas

9. LITTLE LONGNECK - 2675 - Barry Kitchener (reserve)

10. PRETTY WOMAN - 4745 - Noel Vohland - 27.61 (reserve)

Race 2 - Maiden - 460m - 12pm

1. RICHMER ATTACK - 2223 - David Plummer - 27.07

2. WILDASH DOLLY - 5245 - Neil Card - 27.66

3. HIGHWAY GEM - Patricia Kent

4. KIEWA CHIEF - Ronald Brook

5. NO EASY BEAT - Kevin Bryant

6. THREE HORN - 6436 - Barry Kitchener - 27.58

7. CLEVER KALI - 202 - Ronald Brook - 27.08

8. RUM AN' RUBY'S - Kurt Brown

9. ASHBY DIVA - 857 - Matthew Bourke (reserve)

10. ANGRY ANGUS - 4064 - Peter O'Reilly - 28.59 (reserve)

Race 3 - ACE FABRICATIONS - 460m - 12.19pm

1. TUTA SINGLE ONE - 1788 - Neil Card - 27.30

2. LONGSHOT LARRY - 4638 - Ricky Hassall - 27.45

3. BIG MOUTH - 3153 - Barry Kitchener

4. FABREGAS STAR - 2244 - Brett Hazelgrove

5. CANDY SPARKLES - 4832 - Douglas Gladman - 26.96

6. DAME ESMERELDA - 2176 - Douglas Gladman - 27.37

7. NAUGHTY CAMBLA - 3324 - Louise Cameron - 26.87

8. SPINCETTE - 4231 - Jeffrey Card - 27.31

9. GITCHA DESTINY - 8887 - Neil Card (reserve)

10. POP SINGER - 1864 - Noel Vohland - 26.89 (reserve)

Race 4 - GREAT NORTHERN - 460m - 12.34pm

1. KATHERINES MONEY - 5558 - Thomas Lowe - 26.83

2. FIRE FLY RODGER - 3571 - Narelle Mulcahy - 26.75

3. LET'S GO FABIO - 6556 - Douglas Gladman - 26.45

4. WILDASH SEMI - 6158 - Julius Perrett

5. FANTASIA LEE - 4776 - Raymond Young - 26.43

6. SANDSHOE - 3613 - Patricia Kent - 26.56

7. AVAMAY - 2511 - Kerry Perrett - 26.39

8. MACQUIRE - 5267 - Gregory Kennedy - 26.57

Race 5 - THANK YOU SKY RACING - 460m - 12.49pm

1. DODGY ETHAN - 6551 - Gregory Kennedy - 27.18

2. RALLY DRYVA - 2233 - Trevor Wilson

3. ARREBA - 6816 - Laurence Thomas - 27.00

4. HETTI'S PRODUCE - 8888 - Mathew Card

5. DERVANDO - 7122 - Barry Kitchener - 26.70

6. KISS THE GROOM - 3365 - Allen Kelly - 26.61

7. SHE'S INYA FACE - 1521 - Natasha Ogden - 26.75

8. SHEZA DRYVA - 2121 - Narelle Mulcahy - 26.63

9. IMMORTAL MAN - 1154 - Noel Vohland - 27.68

10. RYALL - 2286 - Brent Kline - 26.64

Race 6 - DAN SAVILLE MEMORIAL - 550m - 1.09pm

1. OVER THE HILL - 6512 - Mathew Card

3. RED HOT SPUR - 6853 - Peter O'Reilly

4. WARM FEELING - 7617 - Robert Ayres

5. STILTON ALI - 2252 - David Plummer

6. BELLI BLUE - 1147 - Eric Conroy - 32.09

7. CANNY DANCER - 1423 - Ronald Brook

8. KIEWA REBEL - 3135 - Ronald Brook

9. NANNY'S CHARLIE - 1626 -Thomas Lowe - 32.70

10. JETYRA BUCKSKIN - 1387 - Phillip Shaxson - 32.35 (reserve)

Race 7 - THANK YOU RACING QUEENSLAND - 460m - 1.27pm

1. BRANDY CAMBLA - 4523 - Louise Cameron - 26.70

2. DYNA RAZE - 1415 - David Plummer - 26.35

3. ALPHA THEMIS - 6146 - John Catton

4. ROPE A DOPE - 1424 - Narelle Mulcahy - 26.41

5. ENOUGH KNOWLEDGE - 5572 - Gregory Kennedy - 26.49

6. CAMBLA LALA - 7311 - Louise Cameron - 26.38

7. HURUCAN - 7113 - Michael Campbell

8. UNDER ADVICE - 2325 - Kerry Perrett - 26.45

9. SANDSHOE - 3613 - Patricia Kent - 26.56 (reserve)

Race 8 - TERRY'S SIGNS - 550m - 1.44pm

1. MISS GREER - 4868 - Brent Kline - 31.54

2. GLEN CAMBLA - 5633 - Louise Cameron - 32.38

3. WICKED TAY - 2247 - Mathew Card - 32.05

4. SASSY OAKS - 6125 - Michael Edwards - 31.80

5. GALLON OF CAMBLA - 7653 - Louise Cameron - 32.66

6. RICHMER ASSAULT - 1414 - David Plummer - 32.56

7. FOXY FIREBALL - 7126 - David Plummer - 31.53

8. EMULATING CHLOE - 5213 - Douglas Gladman - 32.68

9. CAMBLA CRUISER - 2427 - Louise Cameron - 32.35 (reserve)

10. HOT EMBER - 3485 - Peter O'Reilly - 32.96 (reserve)

Race 9 - BARGARA BAKERY CAFE - 460m - 2.07pm

1. STAR OF CAMBLA - 8873 - Louise Cameron - 26.65

2. HIGH WATER - 8342 - Paul Burgess - 26.71

3. BETTA BE BUNDY - 4253 - Kevin Pershouse - 26.70

4. BET YOU WILL - 3773 - Patricia Kent - 26.86

5. WHO NOSE SIZE - 6352 - Michael Edwards

6. UNAVALABLE - 2453 - Marie Richards

7. NO MORE - 4742 - Neil Card - 27.26

8. ZAFONIC SPIRIT - 7831 - Kerry Perrett - 26.75

9. BURRUM BOY - 7114 - Ricky Hassall - 26.77

10. STRAIT RUM - 2137 - Kurt Brown - 26.84

Race 10 - THANK YOU TREVOR HALTER - 460m - 2.27pm

1. PEARLY WHITES - 8462 - Eric Conroy - 26.78

2. CATCOMBE - 4433 - Marie Richards

3. GO THE SPOILS - 2433 - Patricia Kent - 26.77

4. MADAM SHACOBY - 6533 - Narelle Mulcahy - 26.94

5. FRUIT ZAFONIC - 3265 - Mervyn Pratt - 27.15

6. HYPNOTISE EYES - 5546 - Paul Burgess - 26.44

8. PASSIVE PROTEST - 2318 - Kerry Perrett - 26.78

9. DOTTIE'S IMAGE - 2654 - Paul Burgess - 27.25

10. SHAKEY RANDLE - 7577 - Julius Perrett - 26.89