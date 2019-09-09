Grieving families devastated by memorial thefts

STOLEN: Danielle Armour (right) her son Kaleb Brown, 3, and sister Kelly Armour are upset someone has removed her father's plaque from Point Perry, Coolum. PHOTO: Warren Lynam

A RUTHLESS theft has compounded a grieving family's distress and left them looking for answers.

Memorials at Point Perry have been vandalised in the past few weeks, leaving many to wonder who could possibly be behind these highly disrespectful acts.

Danielle Armour couldn't believe someone had removed her father's plaque from the Coolum lookout.

"As per his wishes when he died, he wanted to be cremated and have a plaque put there," she said.

"To have someone come along and take it for no reason is very distressing."

Danielle's father, Colin Armour, died in May after battling bowel cancer.

She said her father picked the spot prior to his death after spending many mornings there with a coffee in hand taking in the coast views before going to work.

"I went up there with my son, because he knows that grandpa is there," she said.

"When we go up there, I feel like he is there with us.

"When we got there we found that my dad's plaque and a bunch of others were missing."

Danielle and her family was devastated.

It was a similar emotion for fellow Coolum resident Maddie Lewis, whose father's memorial was also stolen.

"Under the plaque I scattered some of his ashes," she said.

"To me, I don't understand why someone could do such a thing.

Comments by members on Sunshine Coast community Facebook pages were quick to suggest Sunshine Coast Council had removed them.

But Danielle immediately called the council after discovering her father's memorial was gone, and she was told it was not the council's doing.

"I rang them to see what's going on, a bit worried that perhaps they were removed by mistake," she said.

"The council were very polite, and were helpful, but in the end they had no works being carried out on the Coolum lookout."

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman confirmed they had not removed any memorial plaques at Point Perry.

"If for any reason a plaque did need to be removed, council would do so in consultation with the family and the plaque would be returned to the family," the spokesman said.