Grieving father’s heartbreaking plea

WARNING: Graphic content

The father of a man beaten to death by a Hells Angels bikie has pleaded with police to arrest the other two men responsible for his son's death.

Mark Boyce, 36, died a week after a savage beating imparted by Josh Grant and two other men in January 2017.

Murder victim Mark Boyce

Mr Boyce had not been the intended target of the attack, but was killed because he was in the "wrong place at the wrong time".

In an emotional victim impact statement Malcolm Boyce told the Supreme Court during sentencing submissions for Grant, 27, that the death of his son Mark had left him scarred.

"My life is a lot quieter now. I have come to the terms with the fact that I will not be a grandparent, because he was my only child," he said.

"I keep playing over and over in my head what Mark must have been thinking the night he was assaulted.

"I have a picture in my mind of him lying in hospital. I was there with him but couldn't do anything, that will be with me until the day I die.

"I can only hope that the others involved in Mark's death are found arrested so we can get some sense of closure."

Grant was accompanied by two other men in the vicious attack who have not been charged over their involvement.

Detectives at an Andrews Farm property during the investigation into the murder of Mark Boyce in 2017. Picture: AAP / Roy Vandervegt

Grant stared impassively forward as Malcolm Boyce said it wasn't until a guilty verdict had been handed down that he'd shown any remorse.

Grant's counsel Marie Shaw QC said her client and his family had "genuine sorrow for the death of the deceased and the grief of his family".

The prosecution urged Justice Tim Stanley to not impose the minimum non-parole period for murder because of the level of planning and the viciousness of the attack.

Mr Boyce, 36, was brutally bashed in an attack that lasted at least 20 seconds near Elizabeth South home.

He had stepped outside the Hill St property about 10.40pm on January 30, 2017 to ask a man for a lift when he was chased down by Grant and two other men.

The burnt-out Toyota Echo used in the murder of Mark Boyce was found at a Hells Angels property in Ponde. Picture: 10 News First Adelaide

The group began "kicking, punching and stomping" Mr Boyce who suffered multiple injuries, including a head injury that resulted in swelling on the brain.

He died just over a week later at the Royal Adelaide Hospital on February 8, 2017, when his life support was turned off.

Grant initially tried to plead guilty to manslaughter for his role in the incident, denying he had kicked Mr Boyce in the head.

Following a trial in the South Australian Supreme Court in June he was found guilty of murder.

In September police had a breakthrough in the case, locating the burnt-out remains of the escape vehicle buried at a Hells Angels compound at Ponde.