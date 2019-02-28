Menu
Grieving wife's touching tribute after mine death

Rae Wilson
by
28th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
AS the Mackay and Moranbah communities mourn the loss of mine worker Bradley Hardwick, his wife Lisa has issued thanks for the support she has felt since his death.

Mr Hardwick, 47, was driving a grader at Moranbah North Mine last week when he was involved in a collision with a personnel carrier.

Bradley Hardwick leaves behind his wife Lisa, a daughter, 10, and a son, 8, after an incident at Moranbah North Mine that took his life. . This family snap was on Mothers Day in 2018 after Lisa received breakfast in bed.
Bradley Hardwick leaves behind his wife Lisa, a daughter, 10, and a son, 8, after an incident at Moranbah North Mine that took his life. . This family snap was on Mothers Day in 2018 after Lisa received breakfast in bed.

Mr Hardwick's wife Lisa described him as "the ultimate protector" who cared for everybody.

She said his presence would be missed deeply

Bradley Hardwick with his daughter, 10, and son, 8.
Bradley Hardwick with his daughter, 10, and son, 8.

"I'd like to thank everyone so much for the outpouring of support," she said.

"Brad was such a loving soul, he adored his family and loved his friends.

"He was a tremendously hard worker and prided himself on a job well done.

"Brad had a great eye for detail and really enjoyed painting and restoring old cars and working on motorbikes."

Bradley Hardwick leaves behind his wife Lisa, daughter, 10, and son, 8, after an incident at Moranbah North Mine.
Bradley Hardwick leaves behind his wife Lisa, daughter, 10, and son, 8, after an incident at Moranbah North Mine.

Mr Harwick also leaves behind a daughter aged 10 and a son aged 8.

He had worked for Anglo American in various capacities for the past 17 years, including 10 years at Moranbah North Mine.

Bradley Hardwick
Bradley Hardwick

    • 28th Feb 2019 6:40 AM