Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Grieving woman ‘raped’ in graveyard

by Jon Rogers
4th Nov 2019 6:47 AM

A grieving woman was reportedly raped in a graveyard after her attacker had sat next to her on a bench.

Police are hunting a man who attacked a 55-year-old woman near St Andrew's Church in Hove, East Sussex, England on Halloween between 5.30 and 6pm.

Officers described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, 5ft 6 inch tall, of average build, with short grey hair and wearing jeans.

 

The woman is said to have been attacked in the graveyard of St Andrew's Church in Hove. Picture: Wikipedia
The woman is said to have been attacked in the graveyard of St Andrew's Church in Hove. Picture: Wikipedia

 

Police say they had not been able to carry out a detailed interview with the woman.

The officers say the woman was too "distraught and vulnerable" to talk about the attack, but she was being supported by specially trained officers.

 

The woman is said to have been attacked on the evening of Halloween. Picture: Google Images
The woman is said to have been attacked on the evening of Halloween. Picture: Google Images

 

Detective Inspector Vickie Maroki, of Brighton's Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident but clearly we want to find out more as soon as we can."

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

england rape sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        premium_icon JOBS EXCLUSIVE: First look at new M’boro Ergon depot

        News The upgraded Ergon Energy depot in Maryborough will create up to 50 construction jobs.

        Ignore the signs and risk losing an organ

        premium_icon Ignore the signs and risk losing an organ

        Health Doctors are warning parents to watch out for the signs in their boys.

        Bright future for young speedway stars

        premium_icon Bright future for young speedway stars

        Motor Sports With the threat of rain yet again threatening a Maryborough Speedway event, the...

        M'boro BMX champs wrap up season with twilight meet

        premium_icon M'boro BMX champs wrap up season with twilight meet

        Cycling & MTB Riders from around Queensland and interstate converged on the Maryborough BMX track...