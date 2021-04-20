Groom-to-be stabbed brother to death, court told

A groom-to-be who stabbed his unarmed brother to death because he was enraged that his wedding may be called off, a jury has heard.

A Queensland groom-to-be who stabbed his unarmed brother to death with such severe force that he penetrated his ribs close to his heart, was enraged by a family disagreement and the prospect that his wedding may be called off, a jury has heard.

Bernard John Robbins, 59, is standing trial in the Supreme Court in Brisbane today accused of murdering his brother Gregory Kenneth Robbins, 57, from Western Australia in a Sunshine Coast townhouse on June 12, 2019.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Chris Cook told the jury in his opening address that Bernard can be heard in the background of a 000 call following the fatal stabbing saying "He would have f***ing done it to me".

Mr Cook said Bernard went to the kitchen of his fiancee's Buderim townhouse and got two knives and confronted his brother around the front of the garage as his brother went to leave following a family dinner to welcome Gregory who was visiting for Bernard's wedding.

Bernard stabbed his unarmed brother seven times, four close to his heart and two with such severe force that the knife penetrated Gregory's ribs, with some wounds up to 12cm deep inside his body, Mr Cook told the jury.

Mr Cook showed the jury photographs of Gregory's body taken after the autopsy with four stab wounds to the left side of his chest, close to his heart.

He told the jury that in the lead up to the confrontation at 10pm, both men had been drinking and rowing over dinner with Bernard telling Gregory he didn't want him to come to his wedding.

Greg Robbins was stabbed 10 times, including 4 times in the heart.

Bernard was later breath tested and blew 0.161 and Gregory's blood alcohol after his death was measured as 0.217.

Mr Cook submitted to the jury that Bernard's drinking that night did not deprive him of the power to resist stabbing his brother seven times.

"This essentially is a crime of passion," Mr Cook told the jury.

Even though Gregory's partner Karen was nearby when he was stabbed no one saw the stabbing, Mr Cook told the jury.

Karen described the fight as the two men on the ground of the garage, moving around on top of each other and punching each other, Mr Cook said.

Karen said at one point she was screaming at Bernard telling him he was "killing" Gregory, he said.

Bernards daughter Annie Robbins, now living in the UK, is expected to give evidence during the trial saying she called 000 and while she was on the phone she heard Karen screaming hysterically and saw Gregory on the garage floor being held by Karen.

Annie pulled her dad away from Gregory and told him "stop it, stop it, stop it".

The 000 audio recording allegedly captures Bernard saying "He would have f***ing done it to me", Mr Cook said.

When police arrived Bernard allegedly told a police officer "It has just been the usual family f***ing shit" when asked what had gone on.

He also allegedly told police in the police car that Gregory "has also been a f***ing arsehole in the family".

Bernard is also alleged to have admitted to another officer that he got the knife from the kitchen, and that he blamed Gregory for "drinking too much and turned into a complete f***ing psycho".

But Mr Cook said the evidence would show that it was Bernard who flew into a rage, and not Gregory.

The trial continues this afternoon with police witnesses to give evidence this afternoon and the 000 call to be played to the court.

Witnesses are set to include Bernard's fiancee Sally.

