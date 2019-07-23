Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROMANTIC: DAY: Togther for more than 23 years, Adrian and Mark Scheuer-Murphy were married at Dayman Park in Urangan on Saturday.
ROMANTIC: DAY: Togther for more than 23 years, Adrian and Mark Scheuer-Murphy were married at Dayman Park in Urangan on Saturday. Annette Dunn Photography
News

Grooms celebrate decades of love in Bay ceremony

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS wedding day more than 23 years in the making.

And it all started when Adrian Scheuer-Murphy found himself locked in a freezer while working at Woolworths in Urangan.

He was working on a home delivery when Adrian found the door had closed and he had to push a button to let the team know he was stuck.

Thankfully, the man who would become his husband came to his rescue.

"Mark was the perishables second in charge," Adrian said.

"He came and let me out."

The couple have been together ever since, marking their love for each other with a commitment ceremony 14 years ago.

Then on Saturday, they made their love official in front of family, friends and their beloved furbabies.

When same-sex marriage was legalised in December 2019, the couple was thrilled and they knew they wanted to tie the knot.

Adrian said it was important to both of them to support the rights of other same-sex couples, adding that they deserved the same happiness everyone else was entitled to.

A few health scares also helped to make their decision.

About two years ago, Mark had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance and when Adrian arrived, he wasn't allowed to see his partner straight away because he wasn't "immediate family".

Adrian has had several melanomas removed in the past couple of years as well, which brought the couple and their families even closer together.

The couple celebrated their marriage at the Waterfront Restaurant after the ceremony and Adrian was full of praise for wedding planner Natalie Stone.

"After 18 months of planning, our dream came true. It was very, very emotional."

The couple, surrounded and dressed in their chosen colours of black and silver, had their dogs in attendance for their big day.

Their maltese shih tzu Mariah, Chloe and Lolly watched on as their dads tied the knot in front of loved ones who had travelled from all over the country, including Perth and Tasmania, to be part of the big day.

Mark was walked into the ceremony by his mum, while Adrian was given away by his mum and his 94-year-old grandmother.

"There were tears," Adrian said. "I'm very close with my nana."

Mark and Adrian will spend their honeymoon in Hawaii.

More Stories

hervey bay same-sex couple same-sex wedding wedding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WARNING: Deadly disease cases double in the Wide Bay

    premium_icon WARNING: Deadly disease cases double in the Wide Bay

    News Dr Young said the season would continue through August and possibly into September and it wasn't too late to vaccinate.

    Jason Cooper returns to Hervey Bay over Shae Francis death

    premium_icon Jason Cooper returns to Hervey Bay over Shae Francis death

    Crime Jason Cooper accused of killing Shae Francis

    Calls to cut red tape as motor complex development stalls

    premium_icon Calls to cut red tape as motor complex development stalls

    News Holdups on a major motor complex in the Wide Bay continue