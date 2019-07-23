Grooms celebrate decades of love in Bay ceremony

ROMANTIC: DAY: Togther for more than 23 years, Adrian and Mark Scheuer-Murphy were married at Dayman Park in Urangan on Saturday.

ROMANTIC: DAY: Togther for more than 23 years, Adrian and Mark Scheuer-Murphy were married at Dayman Park in Urangan on Saturday. Annette Dunn Photography

IT WAS wedding day more than 23 years in the making.

And it all started when Adrian Scheuer-Murphy found himself locked in a freezer while working at Woolworths in Urangan.

He was working on a home delivery when Adrian found the door had closed and he had to push a button to let the team know he was stuck.

Thankfully, the man who would become his husband came to his rescue.

"Mark was the perishables second in charge," Adrian said.

"He came and let me out."

The couple have been together ever since, marking their love for each other with a commitment ceremony 14 years ago.

Then on Saturday, they made their love official in front of family, friends and their beloved furbabies.

When same-sex marriage was legalised in December 2019, the couple was thrilled and they knew they wanted to tie the knot.

Adrian said it was important to both of them to support the rights of other same-sex couples, adding that they deserved the same happiness everyone else was entitled to.

A few health scares also helped to make their decision.

About two years ago, Mark had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance and when Adrian arrived, he wasn't allowed to see his partner straight away because he wasn't "immediate family".

Adrian has had several melanomas removed in the past couple of years as well, which brought the couple and their families even closer together.

The couple celebrated their marriage at the Waterfront Restaurant after the ceremony and Adrian was full of praise for wedding planner Natalie Stone.

"After 18 months of planning, our dream came true. It was very, very emotional."

The couple, surrounded and dressed in their chosen colours of black and silver, had their dogs in attendance for their big day.

Their maltese shih tzu Mariah, Chloe and Lolly watched on as their dads tied the knot in front of loved ones who had travelled from all over the country, including Perth and Tasmania, to be part of the big day.

Mark was walked into the ceremony by his mum, while Adrian was given away by his mum and his 94-year-old grandmother.

"There were tears," Adrian said. "I'm very close with my nana."

Mark and Adrian will spend their honeymoon in Hawaii.