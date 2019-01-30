Menu
Hilltop Hoods. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Music

Groovin the Moo line-up announced

30th Jan 2019 9:34 AM

THE line-up for Groovin The Moo 2019 has today been released, with a raft of homegrown and international acts set to play at regional centres around the country in April and May.

Here's the full line-up, in alphabetical order:

A$AP Twelvyy (USA)

Angie McMahon

Aurora (Norway)

Billie Eilish (USA)

Carmouflage Rose

Coolio (USA)

Crooked Colours

DMA'S

Duckwrth (USA)

Fisher

Flosstradamus (USA)

G Flip

Haiku Hands

Hermitude

Hilltop Hoods

Holy Holy

Jack River

Just A Gent

MØ (Denmark)

Nick Murphy

Nicole Millar

Regurgitator

Rejjie Snow (Ireland)

Sofi Tukker (USA)

Spinderella (USA)

Thelma Plum

TOKiMONSTA (USA)

Trophy Eyes

And here are the dates of the festival:

Friday 26 April

Adelaide Showground, Wayville

Saturday 27 April

Maitland Showground, Maitland

Sunday 28 April

Exhibition Park, Canberra

Saturday 4 May

Prince of Wales Showground, Bendigo

Sunday 5 May

Murray Sports Complex, Townsville

Saturday 11 May

Hay Park, Bunbury

Tickets for Wayville, Maitland and Canberra on sale 8am Thursday January 31, while tickets for Bendigo, Townsville and Bunbury go on sale 8am the next day, Friday, 1 February.

