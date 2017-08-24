Grooving grannies put best feet forward

TALENT SHOW: The Black and Whites from Fraser Shores Retirement Village (from left) Pam McIntosh, Shirley Richter, Marion Loveday, Helga Reinstadler, Lynne Chambers, Ralda Dale, Ursula Raetze and Kay McLeod have their routine down pat for this Sunday’s Talent Quest.

IF Red Symons was judging at this year's Fraser Coast Has Got Talent Seniors Talent Quest, there's no way The Black and Whites would get the famous gong.

The king of the Hey Hey It's Saturday Red Faces segment would be suitably impressed with the eight ladies from Fraser Shores Retirement Village, who have been practising twice a week for the past few months to bring the house down with their optical-illusion type performance at this Sunday's talent show.

Predominately all in their 80s and dressed in long black wigs and sun glasses to match, musical director Margaret Crump said the audience was in for a treat.

"It is a most unusual act; it's a dance routine and they are all literally strapped together to give the illusion of being half black and half white," Mrs Crump said.

"It looks as though the two black legs belong to one person but they in fact belong to two people. "It's just mind boggling! You try and concentrate on how on earth they can do it because it just doesn't seem feasible."

Mrs Crump, who hand made the costumes, said the act came to fruition after watching some younger Russian ladies do a similar, but faster, version on YouTube.

"It was much faster and with Russian music but we could see the concept so we thought, why don't we try it!

"We got some people that were interested, got all the music together and different dance steps and did our own version of it.

"We performed at the village a few years ago and it was absolutely fantastic; they got a standing ovation and had to do it twice."

The Black and Whites will be up against a number of other performers at the quest, which is being staged as part of Seniors' Week.

If you have a talent and you're over 50 years of age, there is still time to enter.

Competitors can call the Halcro Street Community Centre on 4194 2441 to get an entry form.

Hosted by Sox & Shu's the clown, the quest is open to the public and provides a great afternoon of entertainment in a relaxed atmosphere.

The $5 entry fee includes afternoon tea.

The quest will be held from 1pm on Sunday, August 27 at the Hervey Bay RSL, Torquay Rd, Pialba.