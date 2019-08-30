Gross reason you should pick aisle seat

This is why you should always pick the aisle seat.

A PASSENGER has revealed the horrifying amount of dirt and grime that is hidden on your plane seat.

The window seat fared the worst for the filth.

In the video, a passenger uses an alcohol-based wipe over the leather head panels of a middle plane seat.

A passenger filmed herself cleaning a plane head rest with a wipe

After rubbing it for eight seconds, she then turns it around to show the black dirt that it took off from the seat.

The camera then pans to another two black wipes that were also used on the seat headrest.

However, she then compares this to wipes that cleaned the window seat and the aisle seat.

The closer the seat got to the window, the dirtier it was.

The aisle seat, however, appeared to have the least amount of dirt.

The wipe is then filthy with black dirt

The video suggests the reason it has less dirt is because it is cleaned more often than the other two seats due to the proximity to the aisle.

A company called Marketplace previously conducted a study by swabbing five spots - the seatbelt, tray table, headrest, seat pocket and bathroom handle - to analyse what was the dirtiest.

It was one of three antibacterial wipes used on the same headrest.

The worst spot was the headrest, which tested for E. coli - a type of bacteria common in human and animal intestines, which means it likely came from faecal contamination.

Model Naomi Campbell previously shared her cleaning routine - disinfecting the entire plane seat - when she gets onto a flight.

She claims this is how she stays so healthy when constantly travelling.

A similarly disgusting video shows the amount of dust that comes out of a train seat when slapping it - with plumes of dirt floating in the air.

The window seat had the most grime (right), while the aisle had the least (left)

One passenger managed to avoid having a dirty headrest after she found her easyJet seat had no back.

A dirty headrest perhaps isn't surprising thanks to grotesque passengers.

A woman was caught with her bare feet on another traveller's headrest, prompting disgust online.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission