Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
News

‘Grossly unsatisfactory’ reason behind child sex trial delay

Jessica Cook
15th Oct 2020 4:30 PM
A TRIAL has been delayed after the company that provides court transcripts failed to return them in the usual time frame.

Thursday was set to be the third day of evidence in the Hervey Bay District Court where a man is facing 25 charges including six counts of rape and 14 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

The alleged victims are the man’s two nieces who lived with him from the age of five and six.

Read more about the trial here.

Judge Reid told the jurors that the transcript was important due to the complicated nature of having so many charges.

“Normally we get transcripts on the same day at around 6pm,” he said.

The expected return on the transcripts was another 24 hours after the standard return time.

The judge described the delay as “grossly unsatisfactory”.

The crown case has been finalised and the trial is expected to resume at 9am on Friday.

