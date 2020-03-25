Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
GROUNDED: Virgin cancels all Bay flights

Carlie Walker
by
25th Mar 2020 11:40 AM
VIRGIN flights to and from Hervey Bay Airport have been cancelled as of midnight on Friday as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The announcement was made on Wednesday when Virgin Australia issued a press statement outlining the cancellations.

Hervey Bay was one of 19 destinations across Australia that had services suspended.

"The Virgin Australia Group has confirmed a revised domestic schedule following the Group's decision to extend domestic capacity reductions from 50 per cent to 90 per cent, including the suspension to Tigerair Australia domestic services effective immediately," the statement read.

The flights will be suspended until June 14.

Flights between Sydney and Brisbane will continue to operate at a greatly reduced rate.

Virgin Australia guests who are booked to travel between now and June 30 2020 have been encouraged to visit the Virgin Australia customer care hub at virginaustralia.com to request a travel credit online or obtain more information about their options.

