Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

NO CARD: Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders addresses a previous gathering of people who attended a meeting to discuss the potential introduction of the cashless welfare card.

PROTESTERS will gather outside the Fraser Coast Council chambers on Tuesday morning, for the latest in a series of "snap rallies" against the proposed cashless card for the Hinkler electorate.

The group has held a number of rallies and information sessions across the electorate to oppose the introduction of the card, which members say, if implemented, will remove people's autonomy and right to choose where they spend their money.

A group will gather outside the council chambers on Tavistock St, Torquay, from 10am to 1pm, to voice their opposition to the card. Anyone who opposes the card is invited to attend and can bring along a protest sign.

Hervey Bay woman Kathryn Wilkes, who has been campaigning against the potential rollout of the card, said the council chambers had been chosen as the site of the rally because councillors were supposed to represent their constituents, and the group did not believe they were accurately representing all residents.

She said the gathering would be a peaceful one, as had previous rallies and meetings.

Members of the No Cashless Debit Card/HINKLER REGION facebook page are urging those opposed to the card to attend Tuesday's rally, describing Friday as "cut-off day" and suggesting the rollout may be approved during the last sitting of Parliament before it takes a break.

However a spokesperson from Human Service Minister Alan Tudge's office said there had been no decisions made, with the card still in community consultation phase.