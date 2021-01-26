Menu
Darren Bosley accepts the award on behalf of Fraser Coast Mates.
Group dedicated to saving lives receives huge honour

Lacee Froeschl
26th Jan 2021 10:30 AM
Fraser Coast Mates have been named the Community Group of the Year by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The group is a not for profit mental health awareness organisation dedicated to saving the lives of the people on the Fraser Coast.

The organisation is relentless in fundraising through community charity days and finding funding to promote the mental health awareness and support on the Fraser Coast via their digital channels and a The Little Black Book print booklet.

They fund a psychologist who is able to take appointments at short notice and in many cases getting the emergency support an individual needs when suffering from depression or anxiety.

Fraser Coast Mates is an organisation that has been touched by suicide and now work hard to bring awareness and mental health resilience to our region.

Understanding the vulnerability of our community during the devastating 2020, Fraser Coast Mates forged forward in finding local mental health stories to share.

People of all ages on the Fraser Coast stepped forward to share their stories which become a video series shared on social media.

These videos have attracted an enormous amount of engagement with people sharing support and opening up about their own struggles.

Fraser Coast Mates have had their digital campaigns viewed beyond the region to much acclaim.

