Group on hunt for place to call home

CONGRATULATIONS to The Men's Shed in achieving their new facilities and we couldn't agree more with Mr Cosgrove's comments that facilities like this were essential to the community.

However the situation here in Hervey Bay is not as easy to achieve due to very complex problems we have here.

We are a non-profit similar woodworking club who has been established here since 2006 with all proceeds being donated to various local charities.

In January 2017 we applied to the council for a land or building lease.

We were advised by council there was no land or buildings available.

On contacting state member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen our local member he was only too glad to try to assist us.

Ted also advised that the land surrounding the Men's Shed had been surveyed and would be ideal for non-profit organisations such as ours due to the dump being in close location. After investigations he further advised that the Lands Department confirmed that all this land even though it has been surveyed is under Native Title and not available to organisations such as ours.

This applies to most of the land owned by the State Government here in Hervey Bay. Ted has not given up and is working hard to try and find suitable land for our use.

As President it is very frustrating as we cannot invite new members or expand due to our not having any permanent building when we have all the equipment, etc, and a building would make all the difference.

Some of our members are in their late 80s and they have a very close friendship among the group and this confirms the statement of Mr Cosgrove.

- Bob Jeffery, Hervey Bay.

