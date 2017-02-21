Group takes their green thumbs to community garden

A GROUP from Stickit Rural Training has lent their skills to Lupton Park Community Garden in Maryborough while also learning valuable information.

The organisation helps people from across Australian and here on the Fraser Coast complete an Agricultural Traineeship to help them improve their chances of getting work.

Strickit Rural Training principal Brendon Condon met with Carol Weekes, the Lupton Park Community Garden Association president, and saw an opportunity for the young people he helps train.

He spoke to her at an agricultural forum hosted by the council a few weeks ago.

"I saw an opportunity there to bring our people here to do some work for Carol, they needed some muscle, they needed some grunt to get some work done

"I also saw a chance to expose my people to the real positive culture that was in place here."

Mr Condon said Ms Weekes had spoken to the group, explaining the benefits of growing their own food, which ranged from everything from pumpkins to edible flowers.

"It's just a really good friendly family environment here and these guys are getting exposed to that.

"We've got people from all over Australia getting exposed to that.

"It's just got to be win win."

Mr Condon said it was heartening to see people in the community lending a hand to developing the skillset of his group.

"There's the saying it takes a village to raise a child," he said.

Mr Condon said the group was about half Fraser Coast residents and half people from elsewhere.

He said there were students from Sydney, Mackay, Perth and Melbourne among the group.

"It's a great chance for them to grow to grow in themselves, to be more suitable to the family environment when we put them out to work."