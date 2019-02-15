Group says no more dingoes should be destroyed on Fraser

A GROUP committed to saving Fraser Island's dingoes has called on the State Government to stop destroying the animals, arguing further deaths are likely to have a significant impact on the World Heritage status of the island.



Fraser Island Dingo Conservation has released a statement saying its position based on legal opinion is that State of Queensland itself or by its servants or agents are restrained by section 12 of the Commonwealth Environment Protection Biodiversity Conservation Act from killing any Fraser Island dingoes.



"Fraser Island dingoes are resident within the Fraser Island World Heritage Area and contribute to the ecological function and ongoing evolutionary processes of the Fraser Island World Heritage Area," the statement read.



"The State of Queensland, its servants or agents (Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service) are bound by the EPBC Act which supersedes any 'management plan'."



The organisation said since 2001 the State Government had "brought about the deaths of hundreds of dingoes, which has led to unknown numbers and the possibility that the Fraser Island dingo is now facing extinction".



It said the actions of the State Government must not be tolerated any longer.



"We urge all visitors to the island to respect the resident dingoes, avoid any interaction," the statement read.



"We urge State of Queensland and QPWS to be mindful of their role as caretaker, at this time, and ensure visitors do not interfere with dingoes."



The comments come in the wake of an incident on the island last month in which a six-year-old boy was hospitalised after being bitten on the leg by a dingo.



A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service was empowered under the Nature Conservation Act 1992 to protect the natural and cultural values of the island.



"World heritage management obligations are deferred to the State by the Federal Government, including the management of world heritage relevant species," she said.



"Any decision to humanely euthanise a high-risk, sick or injured dingo is selective, precise and only considered as a last resort.



"QPWS takes these management obligations seriously and is committed to supporting a sustainable and healthy dingo population, while minimising the risks to human safety and dingo welfare."



The spokeswoman said the service worked closely with Butchulla rangers to ensure all visitors and residents were dingo-safe.





