Groups unite to send massive bushfire donation down south

A UNITED community effort has resulted in fire-ravaged neighbourhoods receiving three shipping containers full of donations.

Hervey Bay Bowls Club launched the donations appeal in January, collecting items for bushfire victims in News South Wales.

Several organisations and businesses from the Fraser Coast and New South Wales were involved in the donation drive, with Bayside Christian Church, Davis Removals, National Mail & Marketing, Rotary, Canberra City Care and Life Unlimited Church pitching in.

Bowls Club secretary Brian Stumar said organising the donations was a big challenge, with items donated including clothes, toiletries, linen and some toys.

Mr Stumar said it was great to see the community pull together and he thanked members of the public for their assistance.

He said the donations were something immediate for bushfire victims to cover some of their losses.

Hervey Bay’s Bayside Christian Church helped in organising the transport of the donations down to Canberra.

Bayside senior pastor Ross Davie said the church acted as a liaison between the bowls club and Canberra City Care to co-ordinate donations.

Mr Davie said the donations “definitely go to the people, making sure they go to needy families.”

He said the donations took some pressure off fire victims, providing an avenue of support and hope.

Mr Davie said “people just wanted to do something,” and the community was “seeing the best come out.”